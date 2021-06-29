It's unknown which rapper's lyrics are the most quoted on social media in captions and messages, but if we were to take a poll, Drake would arguably be in the top ten. The OVO mogul's relatable bars have been used far and wide, especially those pertaining to romance and relationships, and Sean Kingston has recently given some insight as to why people seem to connect with Drizzy's lyrics.

According to the singer, Drake pulls from real life. “That’s why Drake is Drake because when he’s having conversations, the conversations he’s having, he’s putting them in songs,” Kingston told HipHopDX. “That’s why they can be Instagram captions. Yo, I’ve never seen nothing like it. The dude will be in the studio with girls...the dude is a G.O.A.T.”



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

Kingston then shared a story about being in the studio with Drake and witnessing it all go down firsthand. "Drake was in the room, you know, he’s got girls around him and the guy is basically having conversations with girls and he’s just going back to the booth and doing his thing," he said. "And I’m like, ‘Yo, this n*gga’s a genius,’ because he’s saying sh*t that n*ggas are scared to say and he’s winning with it."

"Because n*ggas feel like, ‘Oh, that’s probably too soft.’ But the girls are like, ‘Oh my god, he touched-melted my heart with that sh*t.’ Check out Kingston talking about Drake's methods below.