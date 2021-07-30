Sean Kingston Enlists Travis Barker For Pop Punk-Inspired Track "Love Is Wonderful"

Sean Kingston started out his career with the smash hit "Beautiful Girls" as well as various other pop hits. Over the years, Kingston has continued to make music and his dedicated fanbase has remained with him throughout the journey. Now, Kingston is looking to change up his style a bit, as he has enlisted Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker for his latest song called "Love Is Wonderful."

As you would come to expect from a Barker-infused track, this effort is full of clean guitar melodies and a simple drum pattern that helps accentuate Kingston's voice. Vocally, Kingston sounds a lot different than what we're used to as he changes his inflections to properly fit the pop-punk aesthetic that embeds itself throughout the track.

Overall, it's interesting to hear Kingston get outside of his comfort zone, and if you're curious about the song, you can listen to it down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tears of waterfall, like the seven seas

Got me swimming in your love, feel the ocean breeze

Yeah, you know you touch my heart, give me energy

Wow-whoa, shawty is like a melody