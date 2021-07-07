Sean Kingston & G Herbo Connect In The "Darkest Times" Visual

The visual arrives a few months after the duo unleashed the collaboration.

Sean Kingston returned to music back in May when he released his single "Darkest Times" with assistance from Chicago-bred emcee G Herbo. He's previously boasted that the upcoming project is his best work yet, explaining in an interview with HotNewHipHop that "I had a talk with God and the time is now. I have a new deal with Empire and we ready to go, full force.”

Ahead of the release of Deliverance, Kingston debuted the visual for "Darkest Times" alongside G Herbo. The Daniel Centrone-directed video is a direct visual translation of the song's lyrical content. “This video is one the most somber I’ve done, it represents a dark place and seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” Kingston shared with Complex.

Explaining why he selected G Herbo for the track, Kingston said, “Real recognize real. Good friends are better that pocket money. Proof is in the process. And it was such an amazing experience watching G. Herbo do his thing.”

Of his upcoming studio album, which will be released via a new deal with EMPIRE, Kingstons shared "I’m excited to have a place to call home and that’s EMPIRE. My new upcoming album, is a rebirth, it's a whole new musical chapter for my career."

Check out the visual for "Darkest Times" above and let us know if you're rocking with it down in the comments.