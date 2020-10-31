Sean Connery, the man who made a name for himself as the first to ever play James Bond, passed away at the age of 90 today, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The news was confirmed by his family, although a cause of death has not been stated.

If you were a James Bond fan, then you know Connery was in the first few films including Dr. No, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, and You Only Live Twice. He was also in a few more Bond films before the franchise was passed off to Roger Moore. For decades, Connery has been thought to be the greatest James Bond of all-time and his iconic lines and style will forever remain in people's hearts and memories.

Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Aside from James Bond, Connery also starred in huge films such as The Hunt For Red October, as well as the third Indiana Jones film where he got to play Harrison Ford's father. His last big film was The League of Extraordinary Gentleman which is a film he chose over The Matrix.

Connery's death certainly comes as a surprise as he was a towering figure who many felt was larger than life itself. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.

Express/Getty Images

[Via]