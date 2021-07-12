How much would you pay for a pristine piece of your childhood? $1.5 million? That's exactly how much a prime copy of Super Mario 64 just went for. The Legend of Zelda for the NES sold for $870,000 at auction just days before, setting a new record. However, the Super Mario 64purchase, which amounted to $1,560,000, destroyed that record pretty quickly.

The game was auctioned off by Heritage Auctions. The game was given a 9.8 rating on the Wata Scale. Heritage Auctions claimed that it was one of fewer than five known sealed copies in such unbelievable condition. The auction started on July 9 and ended on July 11. The starting price for the game was $100,000.Over the last two years, there's been a crazy push for nostalgic items. Nostalgic relics of the 80s and 90s, such as Pokemon cards, have been picking up steam on the auction markets lately.

Super Mario 64 dropped in 1996, and featured the famous plumbed trying to save Princess Peach from Bowser. It is the first Mario game to use 3D gameplay and helped secure the Nintendo 64 as one of the greatest systems of the time. Of course, games like Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Mario Kart, and Super Smash Bros. were also major hits.