One NFL player's major league dreams have reportedly been halted. Multiple sources are confirming that 23-year-old Kemah Siverand has been cut from the Seattle Seahawks after he attempted to sneak a woman into the team's hotel. A number of NFL players have opted to sit out the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, while others who have decided to press forward have expressed their reservations.

Siverand, whose $2,000 signing bonus one of the smallest for the Seattle team, allegedly tried to sneak the unidentified woman into the hotel by dressing her up in Seahawks gear. According to reports, he tried to make her look as if she was one of the team's players and was caught on tape. The Seahawks have a strict set of rules about protecting its players, especially during a pandemic, so the decision to waive Kemah Siverand didn't come as a surprise.

ESPN reached out to Siverad's rep for comment, but they couldn't be reached. This announcement follows the news that Derrius Guice had been cut from Washington after he was arrested on domestic violence charges reportedly stemming from three separate incidents. Until he makes a statement, it's unclear what Siverand's career plans will be moving forward.

