Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is releasing a book of poems titled, "Reflections," on October 15, in which he shares some very personal information, including how he is still a virgin.

During a recent appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast, Lockett opened up about his virginity, as well as his mental health and other topics discussed in his "Reflections" poetry book.

"I have a girlfriend and she understands what I’m about and loves God as well," Lockett said (H/T Complex). "She’s cool with being able to wait until marriage. So, for me, as long as somebody understands what they’re getting into and respects it, that’s all that matters."

You can listen to the full episode here.

Speaking with reporters earlier this week, Lockett shared some more thoughts about "Reflections," which he described as a self-help book that he hopes will help others who struggle with anxiety and depression.