Earlier today, it was announced that Russell Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster deal for Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and even a fifth-round pick. The trade came as a complete shock to the NFL world, and as it stands, fans are still reeling over what took place. Of course, it isn't every day that a player like Wilson gets traded, so it only makes sense that there is a state of shock right now.

Even the Seahawks' Twitter account is down bad right now, as they took to the website today with a scene from Cast Away in which Tom Hanks is yelling "Wilson" at the volleyball while in the ocean. It is a very iconic scene that works perfectly with the current situation as Wilson is now leaving the team, forever.

After posting this to Twitter, the Seahawks account was flooded with mixed messages as NFL fans found this to be pretty hilarious, all while Seahawks fans were livid that a joke was being made out of the current situation. Regardless of how you may feel, nothing is going to undo this trade, so Seahawks fans might as well embrace it, because the team itself certainly has.

