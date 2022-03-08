Russell Wilson is now a member of the Denver Broncos, and fans are still reeling from this news. At the time of writing this, the news had only broken about an hour ago, and if you're a Seahawks supporter, this is definitely a sad day. Wilson is a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who by all accounts, was going to spend the rest of his career in Seattle. Now, he will be moving on to a team that is looking to make a big splash in an already-stacked AFC West.

This is one of those trades that feels one-sided, no matter what the Seahawks get in return. Luckily, it turns out the Broncos were quite generous with what they gave up. According to reporter Allan Bell, it turned out to be quite the impressive haul.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Moving forward, the Seahawks will be getting Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-round pick for good measure. Needless to say, the Seahawks are going to be well set up in the draft as they look to rebuild their roster.

In the end, however, the Broncos are the real winners here, as they get a superstar QB who has won a Super Bowl before. If you're a Broncos fan, you have to be getting flashbacks of Peyton Manning.