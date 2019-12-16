Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon has been suspended indefinitely, again.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gordon violated the league’s policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse. This marks the fifth such time that he has been suspended for substance abuse, and his sixth suspension since 2013, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Gordon missed both the 2015 and 2016 seasons for violating the league's substance abuse policy, and he appeared in just 11 games for the Cleveland Browns from 2014 to 2018. The 28-year old receiver was officially reinstated by the NFL in August, after violating terms of his reinstatement last December. This latest suspension might be the last straw.

In his six games with the New England Patriots and five games with the Seattle Seahawks, Gordon tallied a total of 27 receptions for 426 yards and one touchdown.

The Seahawks (11-3) are currently the top seed in the NFC with upcoming home games against the Arizona Cardinals (4-9-1) and the San Francisco 49ers (11-3) in Week 17, which could determine home field advantage throughout the playoffs.