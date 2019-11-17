Thanks to their unique blue, green, and white jerseys, the Seattle Seahawks are one of the sharpest looking teams in the NFL. If you were to take their colors and place them onto a pair of shoes, you would have an instant hit on your hands. Nike is well aware of this fact and has come through with an unofficial Seahawks-inspired pair of the infamous Nike Air Max 97.

The Air Max 97 has seen a huge resurgence over the last couple of years and Nike has been making sure sneakerheads stay fed with new colorways. This Seahawks offering is as clean as they come with an all-white upper that is complemented by blue and green stripes that circle their way around the top. It might not be the busiest colorway ever but it doesn't need to be. If you're looking for a clean pair of Air Max 97s and are a huge Seahawks fan, these are an absolute must cop.

According to Sneaker News, these will be dropping in the coming weeks for a retail price of $160 USD. Let us know in the comments what you think and if you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike