The Seahawks have given head coach Pete Carroll a multiyear contract extension, which will reportedly keep him in Seattle through the 2025 NFL season.

Abbie Parr / Getty Images

Carroll discussed the deal after Seattle's 44-34 loss to Buffalo on Sunday: "For a gesture like this from Jody Allen and the organization and all, and then, at a time when everybody's suffering and struggling and all that," Carroll said. "It was something that has been in the works for a long time. I'm talking about way before all the issues that have happened and so it finally came together. Just didn't feel like it needed to be talked about unless we had to."

ESPN reports that the deal will make Carroll one of the highest-paid coaches in the league; however, the team has not confirmed the salary figure.

The Seahawks brought in Carroll in 2010. In the time since, Carroll has achieved the highest winning percentage in franchise history with a record of 106-60-1. During the last 11 seasons, he's won four NFC West titles and one Super Bowl victory for the Seahawks.

He will be 74-years-old by the end of his new deal.

The Seahawks are currently 6-2. They will play the 5-3 Rams, next Sunday.

[Via]