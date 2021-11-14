The Seattle Seahawks have activated their star quarterback, Russell Wilson, off of injured reserve, confirming that he will be back in time for the team's Monday Night Football appearance against the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. Wilson underwent surgery on his right middle finger following the Seahawks' Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Head Coach Pete Carroll confirmed on Friday that Wilson will start against the Packers.



Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

"He had a terrific week; he really did," Carroll said after the team's practice. "And you could see him just feel a little bit better as the week went on, but he really didn't hold anything back. He finished great the last couple of days, and he's ready to go."

Carroll added that Wilson is desperate to get back on the football field: "He's pretty hungry to play football, now. He missed it, so we've got to make sure that he stays clear and all that about this opportunity. If anything, I'm just worried that he's too excited and too amped up, but he'll be fine. Really, I'm just so impressed with how this thing has worked out, and that he's gotten us to this point, and really fired up to see him play football."

Running back Chris Carson will remain out for Week 10.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will also be returning in time to start, Monday night, after missing time with COVID-19.

[Via]