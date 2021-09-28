mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

SD Upholds Big Dog Status On "Already Know"

Aron A.
September 27, 2021 20:11
SD returns with a brand new single.


When you talk about Chicago's drill scene, Chief Keef and Lil Durk are among the first names to come to mind. However, it was the entire movement behind them and their cliques that allowed it to become a massive global phenomenon. SD, for instance, was a pivotal force during the early days of the drill movement, though over the years, the hype around his name has dwindled along with his musical output. 

This week, he returned with a brand new single titled, "Already Know." It's a declaration asserting his status on the streets over glossy synths that contrast the muddy bass. "N***as be talkin', but they know the truth/ They know I'll kill 'em on set," he raps with a deadpan delivery.

Check out the record from SD below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
We was gettin' paid in the hood
These lil n***as already know
I was on the block with the hood 
They was waitin' on the word just to go

