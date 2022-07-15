Another Hollywood producer has found himself on the wrong side of the law on allegations of sexual assault. Eric Weinberg may not be a household name, but he is most widely known for being the co-executive producer of the hit 2000s series Scrubs. The show premiered in 2001 and ran for nine seasons, earning itself 17 Emmy Awards and several other accolades. Those praises now hang in the shadow of news about Weinberg's arrest in Los Angeles this afternoon (July 14) in connection to serious allegations.

Variety reported that they have confirmed with the Los Angeles Police Department that "Weinberg’s arrest is related to several alleged sexual assaults in the Los Angeles area between 2012 and 2019."

A press related reportedly stated that Weinberg “appears to have targeted women in grocery stores, coffee shops, and other public places" by approaching "women who were in their 20-30s, under the guise of being a photographer and would set up photo shoots with them... Once the women were in his residence, he would sexually assault them during the photo shoot.”

It is unclear what exact charges Weinberg may face in this case, nor is it known how many alleged victims there are. Authorities are said to believe that these alleged crimes could date back even further into the 1990s and have requested women who many have been victims to come forward.

Variety also listed Weinberg's other Hollywood credits including "Veronica’s Closet, Californication, Death Valley, Men at Work, and Anger Management."

[via]