Hip hop has lost another member of the community. It was confirmed on Sunday that Screwball rapper Hostyle, real name Frederick Ivey, passed away at the age of 47. R.A. The Rugged Man tweeted that he spoke with Screwball member Blaq Poet who shared the news. "DAMN… the worst news ever,” he said. “I just found out my people HOSTYLE from SCREWBALL passed away. I just got off the phone with Blaq poet, he confirmed. Screwball brought the Legendary, Street anthems. Legendary sh*t. That was my man. REST IN PEACE my bro.. This is crazy.”

Screwball's official Instagram account shared a music video clip with the caption, "Deeply sadded to annouce the passing of our brother HOSTYLE. Thank u to everyone who has reached out." The four-member New York City group consisted of rappers Blaq Poet, KL, Solo, and Hostyle. They released their debut record Y2K The Album in 2000, a project that is still beloved among hip hop fans today.

Ivey is the second Screwball member to pass away, as Blaq Poet's cousin KL died of an asthma attack back in 2008. Screwball fans have taken to social media to share memories and offer their condolences, so check out a few highlights below. Rest in Power to Hostyle!