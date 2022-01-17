Scream, the new reboot of the iconic horror franchise from the 1990s, landed atop the weekend domestic box office in its first week in theaters, finally dethroning Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel's latest Peter Parker film had dominated the box office for the last four consecutive weeks.

The new slasher movie has earned $30.6 million since its release on January 14. The film stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, and Dylan Minnette.



Darren Staples / Getty Images

“They re-invigorated the franchise for pre-existing fans and introduced it to new generation of fans,” Chris Aronson, Paramount’s domestic distribution chief, told Variety. “We’ve heard anecdotally that people have seen the film more than once or are planning to see it multiple times.”

Regardless of losing the top spot, Spider-Man: No Way Home earned $20.8 million and is expected to become the fourth-highest grossing domestic release in history.

Aronson added that the film's success shows that the impact COVID-19 has had on theaters is waning.

“When you look at the box office results from some of these films, it signals that we may be nearing the end of the recovery stage of the pandemic for theaters and entering the next phase,” he said.

