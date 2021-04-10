Scotty Pippen Jr. came into Vanderbilt as a three-star recruit which typically means there aren't very high expectations. Despite this, Pippen decided to shock people and in the end, he completely outperformed his ranking as he averaged 20.8 points per game in what proved to be a great season at Vanderbilt. His performance led many to want to check him out closer and now, scouts are showing a lot of interest in the son of one of the sports' finest players.

In fact, today, Pippen Jr took to Twitter where he declared for the NBA Draft which is set to take place in July. The young star wants to try his luck and see if a team will sign him. As it stands, he isn't ranked among the top recruits, and to ensure that he can still play basketball next season, he has committed to Vanderbilt should he not get drafted.

It remains to be seen whether or not a team will want to take him although it's still great to see him wanting to take this jump. He clearly has a ton of potential and after last season, there could very well be a team that takes a waiver on him.

Let us know which team you think would be the best fit for this young man, in the comments below.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images