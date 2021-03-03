mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Scotty ATL Offers His New Project "Trappin Gold" Ft. Bun B & More

March 02, 2021 19:11
Trappin Gold
Scotty ATL

Scotty ATL releases his latest project, "Trappin Gold" ft. Ace Hood, Bun B, and more.


Scotty ATL's been a fixture in Atlanta's rap scene for over a decade. He released several projects through his Cool Club imprint as he made noise throughout the blog era up until now with projects like The Jiffy Cornbread Experience and 2019's $tream$. This week, the rapper returned with his latest project, Trappin Gold. With fourteen records in total, the rapper's latest project includes appearances from some of the South's more revered MCs. David Banner helps Scotty on the opening track, "Leave A MESSAGE" while Ace Hood and Slim Diesel assist on "Own Lane." The project also includes appearances from B.o.B, DJ Luke Nasty, Bankroll Fresh, Bun B, King Shy, and Candler Rd. Choir. 

Peep the latest body of work from Scotty ATL and sound off with your thoughts below. 

