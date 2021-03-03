Scotty ATL Offers His New Project "Trappin Gold" Ft. Bun B & More

Scotty ATL's been a fixture in Atlanta's rap scene for over a decade. He released several projects through his Cool Club imprint as he made noise throughout the blog era up until now with projects like The Jiffy Cornbread Experience and 2019's $tream$. This week, the rapper returned with his latest project, Trappin Gold. With fourteen records in total, the rapper's latest project includes appearances from some of the South's more revered MCs. David Banner helps Scotty on the opening track, "Leave A MESSAGE" while Ace Hood and Slim Diesel assist on "Own Lane." The project also includes appearances from B.o.B, DJ Luke Nasty, Bankroll Fresh, Bun B, King Shy, and Candler Rd. Choir.

Peep the latest body of work from Scotty ATL