Scotty ATL & Bun B Join Forces On "Hol' It Down"

Scotty ATL is back with the Trill OG himself for a brand new record titled, "Hol' It Down." Laced up with soulful Southern production that's backed by crisp trap drums, Scotty ATL reflects on the highs and lows of his life. Navigating the streets to eventually becoming boss in his own right, Scotty details the betrayal and disloyalty, as well as the losses he's had to face throughout his life. He ties together a motivating message on staying ten toes down on the hook before Bun B's baritone delivery powers through with the wisdom of an elder statesmen. "I'm triple OG status/ One of the last left to do it/ Being trill ain't easy/ Gots to put some effort to it," Bun B raps before detailing his old ways.

Peep their new collaboration "Hol It Down" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Free Tez, for the fam, it's on me, I'm gon' hold it down

Doin' well, all my haters want to see me dead

I put bread on them bitches, I'm gon' hold it down