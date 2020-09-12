MTV struck gold in the early 2000s with the network's hit celebrity home invasion series Cribs. Although the show made a recent comeback of sorts via Snapchat Discover, it was actually Architectural Digest that reworked the home tour formula properly with its own series titled Open Door. Many prominent figures have showed off the inside of their homes on the show in past episodes, and the latest to do it is Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen. Ironically, balling is an understatement for how this dude is living.



Image: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Haute Living

In Pippen's episode of Open Door, viewers are treated to a handful of luxuries, including an insane pool with built-in hot tub and water slide, "fun rooms" for all sorts of guest entertainment and of course a super decked-out indoor basketball court. Funny enough, all these amenities are simply seasonal for the six-time NBA champion — he now spends most of his time in Los Angeles and utilizes his Chi-Town crib as a summer getaway. Must be nice!

Take a closer look into Scottie Pippen's eye-grabbing Chicago mansion, plus hear him tell a quick story about golfing with fellow Bulls icon Michael Jordan, via Architectural Digest's latest episode of Open Door below: