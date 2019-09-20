Stephen Curry could be poised for another run at the MVP award in the 2019-20 season, as the Golden State Warriors will be without Klay Thompson, who figures to miss most of the year as he recovers from an ACL injury, and Kevin Durant, who is no longer with the team.

Of course, Draymond Green is still on the roster and the team acquired D'Angelo Russell this summer, but all signs point to Curry having to shoot the ball more than ever if the Warriors are going to keep pace in the highly competitive Western Conference. Given all the volume, NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen thinks Curry is the frontrunner for the MVP award.

The two-time MVP averaged 30.1 points per game when he won the award in 2015-16, but he has never averaged more than 30 in any other season. As we know, leading the league in scoring doesn't always translate into an MVP award though.

Just last season, James Harden paced the league in scoring with 36.1 points a night - not to mention, 7.5 assists and 6.6 rebounds - and he still came up short in the voting as Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo took home the honors.

Curry will kickoff his MVP campaign on October 24, when the Warriors host the Los Angeles Clippers at their brand new arena in San Fran.