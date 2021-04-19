Scottie Pippen shared some sad personal news today as he took to Instagram to announce that his firstborn son Antron died at the age of 33. Antron was born back in 1987 and was also the child of Karen McCollum who Scottie had married back in 1988. Over the years, Scottie had shared numerous photos of him and Antron, and it's clear that they shared a deep lifelong bond that could never be broken.

In his tribute on Instagram, Pippen spoke about Antron's basketball skills and how had it not been for chronic breathing issues caused by asthma, he would have had a real shot at becoming a professional player. Antron's passing is truly tragic and it's sad to see someone lose their life so young.

Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for Haute Living

"I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game," Pippen said. "Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became. Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again."

Our hearts go out to the Pippen family during this very difficult time. RIP Antron.