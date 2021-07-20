Six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen is listing his Chicago home on Airbnb for fans to watch the Tokyo Olympics on Aug. 2, 4, or 6 for up to four people per stay. In honor of his gold medal win in Barcelona in 1992, the trip will cost $92.

“In honor of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, I’m inviting basketball fans to my Chicago home to relive one of my career highlights — competing at the Olympic Games Barcelona 1992," Pippen says in the Airbnb listing. "I’m excited for you to cheer on the next generation of Olympians from my home court!”



Jason Merritt/TERM / Getty Images

The listing includes numerous photos from the property, showing off a basketball court, a home theater, and many more cool features.

“Being a two-time former Olympian, I wanted to really give fans the experience of what it be like to watch the games from my home,” Pippen told the Chicago Tribune. “I’ve got a basketball court and a nice pool. This was an opportunity to give a fan a chance to really live this experience and watch the games from my home and sleep in my bed.”

Booking for a trip to Pippen's home goes live at July 22nd at 1:00 PM EDT

