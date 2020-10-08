Friday night could potentially be the end of the NBA season, as the Lakers are up 3-1 against the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. For now, it seems like the Lakers have a true stranglehold on the series, and with their Mamba Jerseys on, it seems likely they will end up taking home the chip. With this in mind, the debate has shifted from who will win the series, to who actually deserves to win the NBA Finals MVP award.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the clear frontrunners for the honor and at this point, it's a toss-up as to who will actually come away with it. During a recent ESPN segment, Scottie Pippen was asked about who deserves the award which led to a clear-cut answer. While joking that the whole team should get it for putting up with the bubble, Pippen stated that he thinks LeBron ultimately deserves it.

LeBron has been a driving force for this Lakers team even if he isn't the number one offensive option. His rebounding and shot-creation have been superb all year long and this has been especially true in the Finals.

If James were to outscore Davis in Game 5 en route to a title win, there is no doubt he would take home his fourth FMVP.