Space Jam is an all-time classic movie. Fans of the original have been asking for a sequel for decades, so it's safe to say the hype is on the highest level for LeBron James' Space Jam 2. Ryan Coogler will executive produce the film, while the cast is reported to include Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Diana Taurasi, and the Ogwumike sisters, Nneka and Chiney. Michael Jordan was the original star of the film, and some legends have stated their disparaging opinions about the sequel. “Well, listen, I don’t care. Space Jam 1 was amazing. We don’t need two," stated Charles Barkley. "Space Jam 1 was a classic,” he continued. “I don’t like when people try to imitate something that was already good.”

TMZ Sports caught up with another legend, Scottie Pippen, and asked him his opinion on the new cast of the Looney Tunes-inspired film. "Nah, I don't think it has anything to live up to," he explained when asked if the sequel could match the original. "It just has to be a great piece. I think just reliving it and it would be great to see it put back together for the new generation." As far as the original Space Jam goes though, Pippen admits he missed being in the film due to injuries. "I was injured," Scottie stated. "Recovering from off-season injuries, I wasn't able to participate." Are you excited for Space Jam 2?