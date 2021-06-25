Scottie Pippen has been coming through with some truly bizarre hot takes as of late and many NBA fans are taking notice. In a recent GQ interview, he sounded off on Doc Rivers while also making some bold claims about Phil Jackson. While these takes have come with criticism, it doesn't look like Pippen is going to be slowing down anytime soon. In fact, Pippen took to Twitter today where he shocked fans with his opinion on LeBron James' titles.

After having made some unique comments about Kevin Durant, Stephen A. Smith took to First Take where he noted that LeBron had help on his way to his titles. Pippen heard this and went on Twitter where he claimed that LeBron never had help. This prompted a quick response from Smith and fans who said this was preposterous. Once again, Pippen disagreed and went so far as to say that there wasn't a second star on the Cavs in 2016.

Smith and NBA fans were quick to remind Pippen of Kyrie Irving's inclusion on the team, especially since he hit the clutch shot that won the Cavs the championship. Regardless, Pippen didn't want to back down from his take, which was ridiculous from the jump.

With Pippen's latest hot takes in mind, it seems like he has some sort of agenda to push, and it will be fun to see what he decided to say next.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images