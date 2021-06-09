Michael Jordan's inclusion in ESPN's acclaimed The Last Dance docuseries was hailed by sports fans, but not everyone was happy with the final product. The documentary chronicled Jordan's biggest Chicago Bulls moments, many that took place alongside Scottie Pippen, but the latter would later express his dissatisfaction with how he was portrayed.

“I don’t think it was that accurate in terms of really defining what was accomplished in one of the greatest eras of basketball, but also by two of the greatest players – and one could even put that aside and say the greatest team of all time,” Pippen told The Guardian in December 2020. “I didn’t think those things stood out in the documentary. I thought it was more about Michael trying to uplift himself and to be glorified. I think it also backfired to some degree in that people got a chance to see what kind of personality Michael had.”



Jonathan Daniel / Stringer / Getty Images

Pippen is preparing to tell his story courtesy of his memoir Unguarded, and fans believe that the sports legend is using the opportunity to send a few shots Jordan's way. In the description shared by Simon & Schuster, they write:

"Scottie Pippen has been called one of the greatest NBA players for good reason. Simply put, without Pippen, there are no championship banners—let alone six—hanging from the United Center rafters. There’s no Last Dance documentary. There’s no “Michael Jordan” as we know him. The 1990s Chicago Bulls teams would not exist as we know them.

Elsewhere in the description, the publisher added that Pippen "cringed at being labeled Jordan's sidekick" and in the book, he spoke about how the media, as well as the Bulls' management team, should have treated him with more respect. "He discusses what it was like dealing with Jordan on a day-to-day basis, while serving as the real leader within the Bulls locker room."

Unguarded is set to hit shelves this November, so check out Pippen's Instagram announcement below and let us know if you'll be picking this up.

