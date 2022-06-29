He's one of the most successful, recognized producers in the industry and we are about to receive an even more intimate look into the life and career of Scott Storch. It would take too much time to list all of Storch's accolades, but his contributions to Hip Hop, Pop, R&B, and beyond have changed the course of dozens of careers. His unmatched hitlist includes productions for Beyoncé, Lil Kim, 50 Cent, Nas, Jadakiss, The Game, Lil Wayne, Big Boi, Fergie, Ginuwine, Kurupt, Tyga, Twista, Mos Def, Busta Rhymes, T-Pain, Ja Rule, Chris Brown, Maluma, Fat Joe, Russ, and many more.

There was a brief moment when Storch reportedly faced struggles involving addiction and bankruptcy many years ago, but he's been open about his recovery and dedication to helping others who battle against similar obstacles.

Meanwhile, Drink Champs recently announced that Storch would be in the hot seat for a lengthy interview, and to help tease the sit-down, the platform finally shared the teaser.

"There's a part of me that cannot let go of music. I love it. I don't care if I made a nickel from music," Storch said in the video. In other clips taken from various portions of the conversation, he spoke freely about people giving him drugs, called Kim Kardashian "the most beautiful woman ever," and said that Chris Brown "changed R&B music."

This one looks like it's going to be filled with unforgettable takeaways, so check out the trailer for Scott Storch's upcoming episode of Drink Champs below.