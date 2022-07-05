At the height of his career, 6ix9ine had access to practically every major rapper and producer. He clocked records with Lil Baby, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and more but things haven't been the same since his arrest. After testifying against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, he emerged out of prison as a rat and no one really wanted anything to do with him, at least publicly.



Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Scott Storch was among the super-producers who worked with 6ix9ine during his peak. Storch produced three songs on 6ix9ine's DUMMY BOY including "WAKA" ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, "KIKA" ft. Tory Lanez, and "WONDO." However, it looks like we shouldn't expect the two to collaborate at any point in the near future. While Storch previously indicated that he wouldn't work with 6ix9ine in 2020, it seems like his stance hasn't changed since then.

During his appearance on Drink Champs, Storch provided more insight into his feelings about working with 6ix9ine. "I've had so many difficult moments, you know, I've worked with Tekashi 6ix9ine... That all went bad, like, at the time, we made what I felt like was a fucking crazy record. You can't take that away from the man," he explained. "It's difficult, like when you're in person and all of a sudden, you see somebody like, 'Oh shit, now I gotta take pictures' and this and that and blah blah blah and then people are going to shit on me. All that shit. It's hard, man."

NORE said Storch's decision was "respectable" since they only worked together prior to 6ix9ine's arrest. "I'll say this -- the Tekashi records be streaming, boy," Storch responded. "I'm just saying that was a bag but no, I'm not working with him," he continued, adding that he still wouldn't entertain a collab with the Brooklyn rapper.