Get ready for the tidal wave of Scott Storch articles and posts now that bits and pieces of his Drink Champs conversation are finding their way to the internet. The famed producer is responsible for some of the music industry's favorite tracks and he is no stranger to sitting pretty at the top of the charts. Storch is well-known for his career on stage and in the studio, and fans are excited to hear all of the stories he shared during his Drink Champs appearance.

One highlight that was grabbed and shared on Instagram was a brief mention of Fat Joe and 50 Cent. Noreaga brought up that Fat Joe said he made "Candy Shop," and the Drink Champs host said he can't imagine the Bronx rapper on the track.



Todd Williamson / Stringer / Getty Images

"The main part of the song, all that, it's my language, it's my keyboards, my drums, all that stuff," said Storch. "But, he was the inspiration for me in making that, and the suggestion to put the [intro]—" Nore jumped in to say, "But he didn't hit no buttons." Storch replied, "No," but did admit that this was a collaboration with Fat Joe because he did help make subtle changes.

"I'm not taking credit away from anyone. I love collaborating with people, but, in this particular instance, we were in the room, but I was making that song for him," the producer admitted. "I wasn't making that song for 50 Cent."

Check out the snippet of Storch's interview with Drink Champs and stay tuned in as we cover more from the discussion.