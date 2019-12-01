It looks like Scott Storch and Nas are cooking up some new music at the moment. The hit-producer took to his Instagram Saturday night to share a picture of him and Nas in the studio, while informing us that the two are indeed working together.

“Tonight was an incredible reunion working with the legend himself @nas #escobar #weworking,” he captioned the post as they stood side by side in the studio. Scott wore his signature sunglasses while Nas rocked a fitting Tony Montana sweatshirt. We couldn’t even begin to tell you any other information about their collab, but just seeing these two legends together is amazing in itself. Check out the photo (below) and let us know your thoughts.

In other news, Nas made headlines this week after he called Mary J Blige’s My Life album the soundtrack to his own life during that time. "Congrats @therealmaryjblige on 25 Years," Nas said. "My Life album was the soundtrack to ‘my life’ went it dropped. This year we did The Royalty Tour together it was an Album celebration every night! Congrats Mary!"