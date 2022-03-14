Sad news hit the WWE world recently as it was revealed that legendary wrestler Scott Hall had been placed on life support after complications from surgery on his broken hip. A blood clot reportedly got loose during the procedure, and doctors were unable to stop it. This led to a series of heart attacks, and now, Hall is in a very bad state.

In an update from one of his best friends Kevin Nash, fans were hit with a very sad assessment of the situation. It looks as though Hall won't be able to make it, and once his family is by his side, he is going to be taken off life support.





Per Kevin Nash:

"Scott's on life support. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support. I'm going to lose the one person on this planet I've spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I'm so very fucking sad. I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I've been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him. When we jumped to WCW we didn't care who liked or hated us. We had each other and with the smooth Barry Bloom we changed wrestling both in content and pay for those......alot that disliked us. We were the "Outsiders " but we had each other. Scott always felt he wasn't worthy of the afterlife. Well God please have some gold plated toothpicks for my brother. My life was enriched with his take on life. He wasn't perfect but as he always said "The last perfect person to walk the planet they nailed to a cross " As we prepare for life without him just remember there goes a great guy you ain't going to see another one like him again. See Ya down the road Scott. I couldn't love a human being any more than I do you"

This is an incredibly sad update, and our heart goes out to Hall's family during this very difficult time. We will be sure to bring you updates as this story develops.