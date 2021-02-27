Scott Disick’s 19-year-old girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin has come under fire recently for some allegations that she was “blackfishing” in a recent Instagram post. The term “blackfishing” was coined by journalist Wanna Thompson and describes the trend of non-black influencers, models, and celebrities using tanner, Photoshop, surgery, or other tools to appear Black or mixed race. It's a term that has actually become rather familiar to the Kardashian family as a whole, as they've often been at the center of blackfishing accusations. Not today, though.

The post that got Amelia in trouble is one where she is wearing a long braid and hoop earrings, and her skin looks significantly tanner than usual. She’s shown playfully holding up the braid in the series of three photos, captioning them, “whiplash got me like......” She has since disabled comments on the post.

Amelia issued an apology to the criticisms on her Instagram story on Thursday night. She wrote,

"I'm receiving a lot of comments in regards to my latest photo. I am being told that I am 'Black fishing' -- thank you all for educating me on this topic. I recently went on vacation to the sun, and with my Italian heritage I tan very easily. There is no self tanner involved, or intention of looking darker than my own natural skin color. I had a lot of fun creating this look with no malice intention or offense."

Some people called her apology disingenuous.

What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.