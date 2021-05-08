Scorey Slides On New Pop Punk-Inspired Single "Rock 'N Roll"

Syracuse artist Scorey has been making a big impact as of late and it's easy to see why. He was recently discovered by Polo G who immediately signed the artist to his record label, Only Dreamers Achieve. Since that time, Scorey has been working on his craft and on Friday, he dropped a brand new song called "Rock 'N Roll."

What's immediately apparent about this song is how it has a pop-punk vibe. Palm-muted guitar riffs fill the instrumental and the chord progressions will immediately remind you of the Bowling For Soup and Green Day eras. As for flows and lyrics, Scorey seems to get inspiration from Polo G although, with the choice of instrumental, the result proves to be quite unique.

You can stream the new track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Lil' bro let shots fly, if they shot by, that's a fair trade

He tried, got knocked by one of my pipes, now he scared straight

Ever since they got by one of my guys, I want their brains

Made it to the top, now it ain't funny, let it marinate, oh