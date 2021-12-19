Scorey Pays Tribute To The Band Perry On Emotional New Track, “Die Young”

A week ago, Scorey revealed on Instagram that he’d “finally got clearance thanks to @thebandperry” to release his song “Die Young,” on which he samples the country group’s famous lyrics from their 2010 ballad, “If I Die Young”.

“If I die young, bury me in satin / Lay me down on a bed of roses / Sink me in a river at dawn and / Send me away to the sound of a love song,” the 23-year-old spits over the beat, produced by DeeMarc.

Along with the soulful song, Scorey also shared a music video that sees him seemingly paying tribute to a friend that he lost far too early. “Every time we see them niggas we gon' leave they friends red / 'Posed to graduate together, now they took my best friend” the New York native recalls on his latest release.

Stream Scorey’s “Die Young” below, check out the music video above, and let us know how you feel about his take on The Band Perry’s classic in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

And if I meet my demise to streets

I know I can say I left my life on the beat

You can tell the gang that me and all the guys is at peace

Plus I'm linkin' with my angels, so my life is complete