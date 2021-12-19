mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Scorey Pays Tribute To The Band Perry On Emotional New Track, “Die Young”

Hayley Hynes
December 19, 2021 14:51
799 Views
21
2
Scorey/SpotifyScorey/Spotify
Scorey/Spotify

Die Young
Scorey

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Scorey finally got clearance from the country group.


A week ago, Scorey revealed on Instagram that he’d “finally got clearance thanks to @thebandperry” to release his song “Die Young,” on which he samples the country group’s famous lyrics from their 2010 ballad, “If I Die Young”.

“If I die young, bury me in satin / Lay me down on a bed of roses / Sink me in a river at dawn and / Send me away to the sound of a love song,” the 23-year-old spits over the beat, produced by DeeMarc.

Along with the soulful song, Scorey also shared a music video that sees him seemingly paying tribute to a friend that he lost far too early. “Every time we see them niggas we gon' leave they friends red / 'Posed to graduate together, now they took my best friend” the New York native recalls on his latest release.

Stream Scorey’s “Die Young” below, check out the music video above, and let us know how you feel about his take on The Band Perry’s classic in the comment section. 

Quotable Lyrics:

And if I meet my demise to streets
I know I can say I left my life on the beat
You can tell the gang that me and all the guys is at peace
Plus I'm linkin' with my angels, so my life is complete

Scorey new music new song new single Die Young
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Scorey Pays Tribute To The Band Perry On Emotional New Track, “Die Young”
21
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject