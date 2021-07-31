Scorey Finds His Own Lane With "Guardian Angel"

Syracuse rapper Scorey has come up in the shadow of some of his more mainstream influences. Following his verse on Polo G's Hall of Fame record earlier this year and his deal with the Chicago rapper's Capalot Records, Scorey has been the subject of many comparisons made between him and his contemporary. With similar sound and cadence choices, especially on tracks like Guardian Angel's title track, it seems clear that Scorey is chasing that same sound. However, the rest of the new Guardian Angel EP proves that scorey is transcending the styles of his contemporaries and has a lot more creativity and talent in store.

Guardian Angel features three of Scorey's most popular songs to date, "Dior You" being the most popular on the EP. While it stands tall on its own as a single, in the context of the EP it falls short of the creativity exhibited by other tracks. "Rock and Roll" is admirable in Scorey's ability to perform well over a heavy guitar-driven beat. Though his flow seems a bit less inspired, it's always a nice touch when he reaches into his higher register.

"Love Letter" is the true stunner on the EP. Scorey's vocals seem more passionate than ever; and while he isn't trying anything too different with his flow, the lyrics and his strained voice amass a compelling melodic trap song.

Check out Scorey's mixtape below: