Scorey Drops First New Song Of The Year, "Girls Love Rod Wave"

Syracuse, New York-based artist Scorey was the first person to sign to Polo G's Only Dreamers Achieve label, and it makes complete sense why he chose to work under the Chicago native. After listening to Scorey's new single, "Girls Love Rod Wave," you'll hear a clear similarity between the two artists, making it obvious that Scorey has been listening to Polo G's pointers in the studio.

As he continues to develop his sound, the 23-year-old artist releases his first single of the year, a melodic love record produced by Sephgotthewaves. Scorey sings about his relationships with women on the new track, singling out one special lady in his life who has an affinity for Rod Wave's music.

Quotable Lyrics:

I hope you get in your feelings to this song

It's a message for your heart

I just wanted you to listen when I’m gone

Heart cold, snowfalls, make you shiver through the storm

Time froze, I been waiting all winter for your love