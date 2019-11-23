A public battle has been waged by Taylor Swift after she called out Scooter Braun last week. The pop star has been at odds with the music executives after his company, Ithaca Holdings, bought the Big Machine Label Group, Taylor's former label. The purchase includes many of Taylor's hits from her catalog, and the singer has stated that although she's nominated for five American Music Awards and is set to perform at the ceremony on Sunday evening, she had to ax many of her tracks because of Braun.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

What reportedly followed was an onslaught of alleged Taylor Swift fans who targeted Braun and his family, and although he's been mum about the situation thus far, he directly addressed Swift in a lengthy Instagram post. "Since your public statement last week there have been numerous death threats directed at my family," he wrote. "This morning I spoke out publicly for the first time saying I wouldn't participate in a social media war. However I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children as well as other threats seen above."

Braun said he, his family, and his team have experienced an exasperating week, but there isn't anything that warrants jeopardizing anyone's safety. He stated he doubted that this result was her intention, "but it is important that you understand that your words carry a tremendous amount of weight and that your message can be interpreted by some in different ways." He added that he's contacted her attorney about the threats but hasn't been given a response.

While the public believes Braun has been avoiding the singer, he wrote that isn't the case. According to Braun, he's been trying to sit down with Swift and her team for six months but she won't do it. He said he's even tried reaching out through their mutual friends but nothing has worked. "The game of telephone isn't working." Swift has yet to respond publicly. Swipe through to read his message in full below.