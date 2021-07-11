Scooter Braun and his wife of seven years, Yael Cohen Braun, are allegedly preparing to go separate ways. While there are no reports of divorce filings, the longtime couple have decided to separate, per TMZ. Both parties continue to still live together, despite making the decision to separate.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Scooter Braun and Yael Braun first started dating in 2013, and tied the knot in 2014. Since tying the knot, the couple have had three kids together. Scooter rose to prominence as a music mogul for managing Quavo, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato. Yael is the founder of the Fuck Cancer Foundation.

Although break-up rumors plagued the married couple for some time now, it appears there is still something to their marriage. In light of the supposed separation news, Braun posted a heartwarming and sentimental tribute to Yael on July 6, their wedding anniversary. On Instagram, the owner of Taylor Swift's master recordings captioned the post, "If just for the kids you have given me everything. But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came in to my life. 7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you . Happy anniversary." Yael responded in the comments section with "A Team 4lyfe."

If there is trouble in paradise for Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen Braun, they sure have a very amicable way of showing it.

[Via]