ScHoolboy Q, YG & Ty Dolla $ign Turn Up The Drive-In For "Lies" Video

Teyana Taylor takes on duties as the director of ScHoolboy Q's new "CrasH Talk" album.

ScHoolboy Q is back with another hot visual off of CrasH Talk except this time, his collaborators were available to shoot the video. The rapper came through with the L.A.-centric "Lies" music video featuring YG and Ty Dolla $ign. Teyana "Spike Lee" Taylor holds it down as the director for the visual as she portrays a typical summer in Los Angeles. The video centers around low-riders and red cups as Q, Ty Dolla, and YG post up in a parking lot of a drive-in theatre with a bunch of gorgeous women.

"Lies" serves as the fifth music video Q's released off of CrasH Talk. The rapper released "CHoptix" and "Numb Numb Juice" before the album dropped. He later dropped off the visual for "Floating," although 21 Savage didn't end up making an appearance in the music video. He also blessed fans with the visual for the Kid Cud-assisted song, "Dangerous."

Peep the visual below.