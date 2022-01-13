mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

ScHoolboy Q Was On The Precipice With "THere He Go"

Rose Lilah
January 13, 2022 12:54
689 Views
111
3
Via YouTubeVia YouTube
Via YouTube

THere He Go
ScHoolboy Q
Produced by Sounwave

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
very hottttt
89% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
6 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Take a quick trip back in time to one of ScHoolboy Q's breakout singles with "THere He Go" off "Habits & Contradictions."


On Friday, January 14, 2022 (also known as tomorrow), it will have been ten years since ScHoolboy Q released his breakout album, Habits & Contradictions. At the time, ScHoolboy Q was another name on the buzzing TDE roster, all of whom we were still just getting to know-- Ab-Soul and Kendrick Lamar among them.

Habits & Contradictions served as Q's second studio album, and really helped catapult his druggy and trippy brand of rap to the forefront of TDE. Although, if we're being honest, this was an era when all of TDE was coming through with fire-- Ab-Soul's Control System would arrive a few months after HnC, while Kendrick Lamar's critically-acclaimed debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d city, would follow suit. 2012, then, was a pretty damn good year for TDE releases. 

Nonetheless, today, we're highlighting one particular song off HnC to celebrate the album's 10-year anniversary a bit early. "THere He Go" proved among the album's most memorable, with an indie rock sample (Menomena "Wet and Rusting") from Sounwave curated into an addictive loop, as ScHoolboy Q's unique flow warbled all around the beat. And it definitely still goes. 

Click play and let us know if you remember listening to HnC when it first dropped.

Quotable Lyrics

Here we go, off probation, probably go to Mexico
Furthermore, can't find this in the store, this shit ain't for the low
Got my daughter swaggin' like her motherfuckin' daddy, though 
The patio—what a motherfuckin' view 
Nappy chin hairs, bitch, I'm motherfuckin' Q 
Motherfucker, motherfucker
Yeah, "fucking" is my favorite word—reason why I'm fucking her

ScHoolboy Q
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  11  1
  3
  689
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
ScHoolboy Q Sounwave habits and contradictions
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS ScHoolboy Q Was On The Precipice With "THere He Go"
111
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject