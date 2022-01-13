ScHoolboy Q Was On The Precipice With "THere He Go"

On Friday, January 14, 2022 (also known as tomorrow), it will have been ten years since ScHoolboy Q released his breakout album, Habits & Contradictions. At the time, ScHoolboy Q was another name on the buzzing TDE roster, all of whom we were still just getting to know-- Ab-Soul and Kendrick Lamar among them.

Habits & Contradictions served as Q's second studio album, and really helped catapult his druggy and trippy brand of rap to the forefront of TDE. Although, if we're being honest, this was an era when all of TDE was coming through with fire-- Ab-Soul's Control System would arrive a few months after HnC, while Kendrick Lamar's critically-acclaimed debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d city, would follow suit. 2012, then, was a pretty damn good year for TDE releases.

Nonetheless, today, we're highlighting one particular song off HnC to celebrate the album's 10-year anniversary a bit early. "THere He Go" proved among the album's most memorable, with an indie rock sample (Menomena "Wet and Rusting") from Sounwave curated into an addictive loop, as ScHoolboy Q's unique flow warbled all around the beat. And it definitely still goes.

Click play and let us know if you remember listening to HnC when it first dropped.

Quotable Lyrics

Here we go, off probation, probably go to Mexico

Furthermore, can't find this in the store, this shit ain't for the low

Got my daughter swaggin' like her motherfuckin' daddy, though

The patio—what a motherfuckin' view

Nappy chin hairs, bitch, I'm motherfuckin' Q

Motherfucker, motherfucker

Yeah, "fucking" is my favorite word—reason why I'm fucking her