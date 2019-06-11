ScHoolboy Q's stellar album Crash Talk arrived at the end of April and came equipped with 14-tracks with the likes of Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, 21 Savage, Travis Scott and more. The arrival of the tape made ScHoolboy the happiest he's been in his whole life and it seems as though he's hesitant to do anything that could take him out of his euphoric state. The "Numb Numb Juice" rapper had some time to reply to some fans on Twitter, eager to know when he will be hitting the road to perform his latest project.



"Drop tHe tour dates ugly boi I’m tryna see the legend live again," a user tweeted at ScHoolboy Q, prompting him to reply: "I jus like rapping bro.... if I do tour again it a be a sHort one... life been Hella good man.. I literally neva been tHis Happy my wHole life I jus wanna watcH my daugHter play soccer."

"The album was supposed to come out last November. Mentally, I wasn’t there, or physically," ScHoolboy said of his tape. "It just wasn’t supposed to come out. Then Nip died. It was supposed to come out last week. We weren’t expecting Nip to die. I wanted to push it off even further than what I pushed it; I just pushed it back a week. We had so much shit lined up, dude. It was so much."

Finally, it's here in full and we couldn't be happier.