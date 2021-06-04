ScHoolboy Q, Ty Dolla $ign, & B-Real Connect For "BLACKS N MEXICANS" From The "Gully" Soundtrack

Gully arrives in theatres today, and dropping alongside the film — which stars actors like Kelvin Harrison Jr., Amber Heard, Jacob Latimore, Terrence Howard, and even Travis Scott — is an eight-track original soundtrack that features an impressive assortment of artists, including 21 Savage, Don Toliver, Miguel, Buddy, Snoh Aalegra, Sleepy Rose, 2 Chainz, and more.

One of the most eye-catching songs throughout the entire tracklist, however, is "BLACKS N MEXICANS," which is led by ScHoolboy Q and features both Ty Dolla $ign and B-Real. ScHoolboy Q hasn't released an album since 2019 and has only sparingly appeared on other artists' songs, so many fans will undoubtedly be overjoyed to hear the TDE rapper's return on wax.



That being said, "BLACKS N MEXICANS" unfortunately only features one verse from the leading artist, but ScHoolboy's verse is an inarguable standout on the three-minute cut. Ty Dolla $ign actually takes on two pretty impressive verses while Cypress Hill's B-Realsettles for one verse as well.

Check out ScHoolboy Q's new collab with Ty Dolla $ign and B-Real below.

Quotable Lyrics

Judge give me twenty, hell in my mother's face, agh

Many men in minivan, hit the gate, uh

Mask, hoodie, 'cause this Crippin' ain't got a race, uh

Lord willin' until we runnin' out of faith

No fathers and dead homies, another day (Brrt)