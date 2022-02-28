mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

ScHoolboy Q Slides On Nez's "Let's Get It"

Aron A.
February 28, 2022 12:19
917 Views
50
1
Let's Get It
Nez Feat. ScHoolboy Q

"CircoLoco Records & NEZ Present CLR 002" is on DSPs including the ScHoolboy Q-assisted banger, "Let's Get It."


Rockstar Games and Grand Theft Auto have emphasized the need for solid music curation. Early this month, Dr. Dre unveiled a bunch of songs on DSPs that he released for GTA Online: The Contract including collabs alongside Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Nipsey Hussle, and more. However, he's not the only one coming through with heat. NEZ and CircoLoco Records teamed up for CircoLoco Records & NEZ Present CLR 002 which included three songs for Rockstar Games. This weekend, they finally shared the three songs on DSPs including the ScHoolboy Q-assisted banger, "Let's Get It." While it initially surfaced back in December, the official release makes the record accessible for everyone outside of the world of gaming. Q's volatile flows and flashy bars shine on the record, offering some of his most raw deliveries since Blank Face LP.

Check the song and the entire CircoLoco Records & NEZ Present CLR 002 below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Groovy-ass n***a, I would never go live
Pussy-ass n***a, you was never gon' slide
Name three n***as that did it like me
You sendin' her texts and I'm sendin' her skeet

Nez ScHoolboy Q
