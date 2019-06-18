ScHoolboy Q paid a visit to the number one show in late night for a very special performance of a CrasH Talk favorite. Q served as the musical guest on Desus & Mero On Showtime where he chopped it up with the Bodega Boys about his creative process and his latest album before jumping into a solo performance of "Water," along with the Bodega Boys, which actually plays out a bit more like a music video than a performance itself.

Q later explained the reason why he keeps a few years between albums before revealing that he's already started working up on the follow-up to CrasH Talk. "I never stop working, I'm already working on the next one now. In the process of making it, I might do half of it. Go live a little bit more. 'Cause I don't know how to just rap," he explained.

The Bodega Boys later asked who Q would like to collaborate down the line before Desus suggested Celine Dion or Rod Stewart. "Hell nah, I ain't trying to work with them n****s," he said before chuckling.

Desus & Mero also asked Q about the viral video of the little girl singing and dancing to "Water." Q gave a big shout out to ZaZa before offering to hand her a few bucks for the effort.