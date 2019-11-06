Kendrick Lamar headlined Day 3 at the inaugural Day N Vegas festival this past weekend, allegedly. Kendrick has been hiding away in album mode, as he tends to do, and when he made his first public appearance in some time at the festival, some struggled to recognize him.

Firstly, he donned attire that was totally different from what fans are used to seeing him in. He was shrouded in a baggy black tracksuit, black shades and a black cowboy hat. Considering all these dark layers, some questioned whether Kung-Fu Kenny was truly lying beneath it all. These suspicions were fueled by the fact that his demeanor appeared to be off as well. One spectator tweeted that Kendrick's energy didn't seem to resemble that of his previous performances. For these reasons, a conspiracy theory sparked online that the rapper may have made use of a stunt double to cover his set.

While these speculations are rather absurd and were largely disproved by TDE's manager, RetOne, posting a photo of K-Dot in the same get-up that was seen on stage. However, Schoolboy Q wanted to keep the rumor mill spinning. A fan asked him on Twitter to settle this mystery once and for all, and Q responded that he was the one who took his fellow TDE member's spot. "It was me.. I needed more den 30mins," he replied, referring to his own short set at the festival. Q's always one for jokes and this whole story was too funny for him not to play along.

In other TDE news, at the festival, Ab-Soul announced that his next project will be dropping 2020 and Isaiah Rashad debuted some new songs.