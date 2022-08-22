Back in April, ScHoolboy Q proved that he's no stranger to the golf course in a Nike ad highlighting the career of Tiger Woods. This time around, the TDE member is joined by the golf legend in a new commercial announcing PGA Tour 2K23. The golf simulation video game will feature Woods on the cover for the first time since 2013’s Tiger Woods PGA Tour 14. To honor Woods' legacy, the award winning champion will also be featured as both a playable in-game pro and an Executive Director advising the game development team.

In recent years, ScHoolboy Q has been vocal about his newfound passion for golfing. In a 2019 interview with Golf Digest, the "Studio" rapper revealed how his love for the game came about, sharing, "It was a bet. We were in the studio, and my boy started talking crazy. He's a fashion designer who grew up playing with his dad. He says golf's too hard for me. Bets me 10 grand that I can't make a birdie in two years. At this point, the only golfers I'd heard of were Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Arnold Palmer, and him only because of the drink. In less than 10 rounds I made a birdie, sank about a 70-foot putt, and it was over."

ScHool Boy Q prepares to play his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club on February 03, 2022 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Q also says the sport completely changed his life, sharing, "Coming from where I come from, the life that I had, I never thought about playing golf. he said in a PGA Tour clip. I got into it, and it changed my mental, it let me learn myself as a person. Like, this is why certain things in my life are going bad or certain things are going good, because of the attitude thing. It fixed my attitude in life. It fixed a whole lot of things about me in life.”

The standard edition of PGA Tour 2K23 will be available on October 14, while the Deluxe and Tiger Woods editions will be available on October 11.

