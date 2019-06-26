ScHoolboy Q Drops Powerful Video For "Dangerous" With Kid Cudi

ScHoolboy Q & Kid Cudi team up for their new video.

The TDE camp always manages to drop some fire-ass visuals. Usually, we're going crazy over Kendrick Lamar's clips directed by Dave Free but today, ScHoolboy Q is the one leaving us speechless with his masterful new video for "Dangerous." The rapper has been teasing a new video all week, telling us that his CrasH Talk rollout will be continuing today. He decided to team back up with Kid Cudi to release something special for their collaboration "Dangerous" and the end result is absolutely captivating.

Edited as one long take, the camera begins to inch toward a parked vehicle before we get to the driver's side window and two men hop out. "Feeling dangerous," they begin to follow two other men in a quiet street and when they noticed that they're being stalked, they start to jet off. Without any cuts, a shot is fired and one man falls to the ground. He attempts to crawl away but his shooter catches up to him, firing off a couple more rounds. "An eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind" is the quote that flashes on the screen at that point, teaching an important lesson to anybody that tuned in.

The cinematography is gorgeous and the clip fits perfectly with the sonics. Watch the video above.