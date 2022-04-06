ScHoolboy Q Drops Off Fire "Soccer Dad" Single

It has been some time since we have received a ScHoolboy Q single where he is placed as the lead artist. The California rapper hasn't been slinging out releases like his peers, and although we've heard Q on a few records here and there, he hasn't taken center stage since 2019. It was then that Q shared his acclaimed album CrasH Talk, and with the pandemic and quarantine affecting us all, it looks as if the Top Dawg hitmaker decided to take his time before returning with a solo banger.

Aside from Pusha Tdropping his "Neck & Wrist" track featuring Jay-Z and Pharrell, Q has also added his name to the mid-week releases with his new joint, "Soccer Dad." Fans have been anticipating ScHoolboy Q's forthcoming album, especially after the rapper previewed a few tracks back in August. There has yet to be an official announcement regarding when we can expect that project, but rest assured we'll keep you updated as news unfolds.

In the meantime, stream "Soccer Dad" by ScHoolboy Q and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Pops never showed up, I thank him, it made my life great

The only child raised by women, I had to turn ape

The mental of a Black man hustle, I move at God's pace

Real life pain what I'm talkin', so I don't play rap